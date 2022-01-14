Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train had derailed and some of them capsized near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. The accident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday in an area under the Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati.

Nine trains have been diverted through alternative routes following the accident, which include Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express, Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express, New Delhi-Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express and Trivandrum-Silchar Express.

Trains diverted/Cancelled by the Indian Railways:

2346 Guwahati-Howrah Saraight Express.

12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Express.

12520 Kamakhya-LTT AC Express.

15632 Guwahati Barmer Express.

20502 New Delhi Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express.

13173 Sealdah - Agartala Kanchanjungha Express.

15910 Lalgarh Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express.

12507 Trivandrum -Silchar - Express.

22450 New Delhi-Guwahati Express.

Trains Cancelled

15704 Bangaigaon - New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express.

15703 NewJalpaiguri - Bongaigaon Intercity Express.

07525 New Jalpaiguri - New Bongaigaon DEMU.

07526 New Bongaigaon New Jalpaiguri DEMU.

07541/07542 Siliguri-Dhubri Intercity Express.

15767/15768 Alipurduar Jn- Siliguri Intercity Express.

15467 / 15468 Siliguri Jn - Bamanhat- Siliguri Jn Intercity Express.

05717 / 05713 Bamanhat Siliguri DEMU.

07526 / 07525 New Bongaigaon Siliguri Jn DEMU.

15777 / 15778 New Jalpaiguri - Alipurduar Jn - New Jalpaiguri Tourist Express.

Train short terminated/originated

Train no 13147 Sealdah-Bamanhat Uttarbanga Express of 13.01.2022, 13148 Bamanhat - Sealdah Uttarbanga Express of 14.01.2022 will be short terminated and short originated at New Jalpaiguri.

The Railways have announced ex-gratia of ₹five lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed in the accident, ₹one lakh to the seriously injured and ₹25,000 for passengers with simple injury, the statement said. The NFR has already activated several helpline numbers for information about the incident, including at Guwahati (03612731622), Katiahar (06452230692), New Jalpaiguri (9002041951) and Alipurduar (03564234206). The 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express had left Bikaner at 1.45 am on Wednesday and derailed near New Domohani station under Alipurduar Dvision of NFR at around 5 pm on Thursday.

