The Railways have announced ex-gratia of ₹five lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed in the accident, ₹one lakh to the seriously injured and ₹25,000 for passengers with simple injury, the statement said. The NFR has already activated several helpline numbers for information about the incident, including at Guwahati (03612731622), Katiahar (06452230692), New Jalpaiguri (9002041951) and Alipurduar (03564234206). The 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express had left Bikaner at 1.45 am on Wednesday and derailed near New Domohani station under Alipurduar Dvision of NFR at around 5 pm on Thursday.