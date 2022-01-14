New Delhi: The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati train accident has increased to nine. The Indian Railways has said that it has paid the announced ex-gratia to all the victims including the families of the people who lost their lives.

The train -- 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express -- derailed at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Thursday, near New Domohani Railway station under Alipurduar subdivision.

The 26 victims who suffered simple injuries have been paid ₹25,000 each and 10 others with grievous injuries have been given ₹1 lakh each, according to the railways. It also said that Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw personally monitored the situation after speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appraising him of the rescue operations.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Maynaguri and Jalpaiguri. The Comissioner for Railway Safety will conduct an inquiry in the possible cause of the accident.

In a statement, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) had on Thursday said that the rescue operations are complete. There were 1,053 patients on board at the time of derailment. The ones stranded were provided with drinking water and snacks, it had said. NFR has also activated helpline numbers for information about the incident

NFR also said that following the accident some of other trains have been diverted through alternate routes. As per its statement released on Thursday evening, 12 coaches got derailed and two of them capsized.

The ill-fated train had left Bikaner on late Wednesday night and was suppose to reach Guwahati on Friday evening. It was running 2 hours and 41 minutes late during its three -day journey. The stranded passengers were ferried by a train to Guwahati.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee briefed the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, about the accident during Thursday’s virtual meeting to review the Covid situation in the country with the other chief ministers.

Late on Thursday evening, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an enhanced ex-gratia compensation for the victims which the railways now claims to have disbursed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday evening and said: "Spoke to Railways Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."

Expressing distress over the accident President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: "The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured."

