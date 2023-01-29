Often horrific incidents are caught on camera, but recently a video that is said to be recorded in the dash camera of a car has shocked people.

As per details, a couple were driving back home at 3 am in Bengaluru were chased by a biker who was seen colliding the car by coming in the opposite direction. He later confronted the couple in the car too, reported Hindustan Times.

Following the video has gone viral, Bengaluru police said that they are investigating the matter.

Sharing the video on social media, Citizens Movement wrote, "“Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam."

Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam. @BlrCityPolice. pic.twitter.com/4QVYtBZ67B — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) January 29, 2023

LiveMint cannot verify the video independently.

The biker who threatened the couple to get out of the car, chased the couple who refused to to step out. Later the biker started hitting on the window of the car.

In the comment box, people complained that such scary incidents have become normal on Bengaluru’s Sarjapur road. A user named Mithlesh Kumar wrote, “It's become common practice on Sarjapur road. The main reason: streetlights are hardly lit, and very few police patrolling. @ArvindLBJP sir, please coordinate with @BBMPCOMM for streetlights."

Bengaluru police jumped into action and started investigating the matter. “Your Tweet has been forwarded to @bellandurubcp for necessary action in this regard," read a reply from Bengaluru police.