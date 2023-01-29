Home / News / India /  Biker collides car at 3am in Bengaluru, threatens the driver. Watch video
Back

Often horrific incidents are caught on camera, but recently a video that is said to be recorded in the dash camera of a car has shocked people.

As per details, a couple were driving back home at 3 am in Bengaluru were chased by a biker who was seen colliding the car by coming in the opposite direction. He later confronted the couple in the car too, reported Hindustan Times.

Following the video has gone viral, Bengaluru police said that they are investigating the matter.

ALSO READ: Memphis: Police body cam video leaves many unanswered questions

Sharing the video on social media, Citizens Movement wrote, "“Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam."

LiveMint cannot verify the video independently.

The biker who threatened the couple to get out of the car, chased the couple who refused to to step out. Later the biker started hitting on the window of the car.

In the comment box, people complained that such scary incidents have become normal on Bengaluru’s Sarjapur road. A user named Mithlesh Kumar wrote, “It's become common practice on Sarjapur road. The main reason: streetlights are hardly lit, and very few police patrolling. @ArvindLBJP sir, please coordinate with @BBMPCOMM for streetlights."

Bengaluru police jumped into action and started investigating the matter. “Your Tweet has been forwarded to @bellandurubcp for necessary action in this regard," read a reply from Bengaluru police.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout