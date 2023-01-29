Biker collides car at 3am in Bengaluru, threatens the driver. Watch video1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:43 PM IST
- As per details, a couple were driving back home at 3 am in Bengaluru were chased by a biker who was seen colliding the car by coming in the opposite direction. He later confronted the couple in the car too.
Often horrific incidents are caught on camera, but recently a video that is said to be recorded in the dash camera of a car has shocked people.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×