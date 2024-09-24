Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, accused in 2019’s Pulwama terror attack, dies of heart attack in Jammu

A 32-year-old suspect in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack has died from a heart attack while hospitalized in Jammu, according to officials.

Livemint
Updated24 Sep 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Indian soldiers examine the debris after the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday. One of the accused in the terror attack case died on Monday, September 23.
Indian soldiers examine the debris after the terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday. One of the accused in the terror attack case died on Monday, September 23.(Reuters)

Bilal Ahnad Kuchey, one of the nineteen people who were formally charged in the Pulwama terror attack case, died on Monday, reported ANI. The well-planned terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed nearly forty CRPF personnel and injured over a dozen more in 2019.

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey of Kakapora's Hajibal village fell sick a few days ago at Kishtwar district jail, where he died due to a heart attack on Monday night.

Also Read | Pulwama-like terrorist attack averted in Kashmir

Kuchey and eighteen other people were formally charged with harbouring the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who were involved in the ghastly terror attack.

Kuchey and seven other accused were arrested in the case. According to NIA, he and other accused, Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan, and Peer Tariq Ahmad Shah, had provided shelter and other assistance to JeM terrorists in their homes.

Also Read | Pulwama terror attack mastermind killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Foreigners Act and the J&K Public Property (Prevention of Damages) Act.

Pulwama terror attack

A convoy of vehicles carrying CRPF personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber driving an explosive-laden vehicle in the Pulwama district of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February, 2019.

The security officials launched a counter-attack to nab terrorists and other suspects in the terrorist encounter case. While six terrorists, including three Pakistanis, involved in the terror attack were killed in separate encounters, six more, including JeM founder Masood Azhar, are still at large.

Also Read | Pulwama terror attack truth admitted by Pakistan Parliament, says PM Modi

The Pulwama attack was a well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based JEM terror outfit, according to the NIA. Terrorist influx in the region continues to remain a big security risk. JeM leaders have been sending their cadres to the camps of Al-Qaeda-Taliban-JeM and Haqqani-JeM in Afghanistan to be trained in explosives and other terror tactics, reported ANI citing NIA.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBilal Ahmad Kuchey, accused in 2019’s Pulwama terror attack, dies of heart attack in Jammu

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    222.35
    12:51 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2 (0.91%)

    Tata Steel

    160.15
    12:51 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.2 (4.03%)

    Tata Power

    470.35
    12:51 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    16 (3.52%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    340.00
    12:51 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    1.8 (0.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India

    382.35
    12:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    29.95 (8.5%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    833.00
    12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    55.9 (7.19%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat

    1,054.85
    12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    66.25 (6.7%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    334.70
    12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    19.85 (6.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.