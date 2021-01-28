OPEN APP
File photo. DGCA Inspection for 3C VFR licensing at Bilaspur airport
File photo. DGCA Inspection for 3C VFR licensing at Bilaspur airport

Bilaspur airport upgraded; 72-seater aircraft can land here

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 06:47 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from IANS )

  • The operation of 72-seater aircraft from Bilaspur Airport will benefit the officers and employees working in industrial and mining units located at Bilaspur
  • Earlier, only 40-seater aircraft could land here due to its prior 2C category licence

Raipur: Bilaspur Airport has been upgraded, and now a 72-seater aircraft will also be able to land at the Bilaspur airport. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted. The 2C license of Bilaspur Airport has been upgraded to 3C by the Director-General Office of the Civil Aviation Department, Government of India. Earlier, only 40-seater aircraft could land here due to its prior 2C category licence.

"As a result of upgradation to 3-C category license, now 72-seater aircraft will also be able to land at the Bilaspur airport," Chhattisgarh CM said in a tweet.

"With the operation of 72-seater aircraft, the people of entire North Chhattisgarh including Bilaspur will get great facilities and their air connectivity with the whole country will get strengthened," Chhattisgarh government said.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

The operation of 72-seater aircraft from Bilaspur Airport will benefit the officers and employees working in industrial and mining units located at Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Chirmiri, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, while it will also promote trade and tourism in the region, the state government said.

Along with this, access to medical facilities present in the metros will become easier for this entire region. The operation of 72-seater aircraft will not only make it easier for people to reach Bilaspur but will also facilitate the people of North Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur, to reach other metros of the country, the state government further said.

