File photo. DGCA Inspection for 3C VFR licensing at Bilaspur airport
Bilaspur to be connected to Delhi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj from 1 March

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 08:16 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri for approving the air service from Bilaspur to Delhi.

Beginning next month, Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur in set to be connected by air-services to New Delhi, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN.

Baghel said, "The commencement of air services to Delhi will help in the economic progress and industrial development of Bilaspur and surrounding areas. Also, people will be able to avail of low-cost air travel facility."

"It is noteworthy that the state government has so far approved 45 crore for development of Bilaspur Airport. Out of which, 21 crore has already been spent," the Chief Minister added.

"Two flights of ATR 72 aircraft will be operated from Bilaspur to Delhi on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The first flight will leave on March 1 from Delhi to reach Bilaspur via Jabalpur at 3:20 am and will return to Delhi from Bilaspur via Prayagraj at 3:45 pm," said an official statement.

Airports Authority of India will give permission for the flights that begin from March 1 from Bilaspur, as per the Union Aviation Ministry.

Baghel had requested Hardeep Puri on February 4 in New Delhi to allow air connectivity of Bilaspur to metros cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

