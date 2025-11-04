Bilaspur train accident: Railways announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to kin of deceased, issues helpline numbers

The Railway Administration on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to immediate families of those killed in the Bilaspur train accident in Chhattisgarh today.

The Railways has also announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to those grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries.

At least eight people died and several others sustained injuries on Tuesday after a passenger MEMU train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh.

Bilaspur train accident: What happened? The tragic incident occurred around 4 pm when the MEMU train coach crashed into a stationary goods train near the station.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance.

Railways extends assistance The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their familieswho were victim of the Chhattisgarh train accident . Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures.

A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions.

For the convenience of passengers and their families, emergency helpline numbers have been made operational at various stations: Bilaspur (7777857335, 7869953330), Champa (8085956528), Raigarh (9752485600), Pendra Road (8294730162), Korba (7869953330), and Uslapur (7777857338).

Passengers and their relatives may contact these numbers for necessary information and assistance. The Railway Administration continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure all possible relief and support to the affected.

Details of the Bilaspur train accident Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the Chhattisgarh train accident occurred when the last bogie of a local train collided with the first bogie of a goods train near Bilaspur.

"The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway," DC Agrawal said.

Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Shukla said that there are people feared dead in the accident, and rescue operations were underway to evacuate the injured. He added that the rescue teams were trying to rescue an individual who had been trapped inside amid the Bilaspur train accident.

"A MEMU train and a goods train collided, in which some people have been injured. The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside," IG Shukla told ANI.