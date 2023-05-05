Bilawal Bhutto on what strained India-Pakistan ties: 'Ending J&K. . .'3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:41 PM IST
The onus was on India to create a conducive environment for talks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told reporters on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, blaming India ending Kashmir's status in 2019
Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is in India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa on Friday said that the talks between India and Pakistan were hurt by the former's 2019 decision to end the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir territory.
