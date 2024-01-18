Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bilkis Bano case: 3 convicts move Supreme Court seeking extension of time to surrender
BREAKING NEWS

Bilkis Bano case: 3 convicts move Supreme Court seeking extension of time to surrender

Livemint

  • Three convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have requested the Supreme Court for more time to surrender before jail authorities.

Mint Image

Bilkis Bano case: Three of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time to surrender before the jail authorities.

Supreme Court agreed to list their plea after the convicts’ lawyer mentioned their plea for urgent hearing as the time to surrender is expiring on January 21.

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.