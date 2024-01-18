Bilkis Bano case: Three of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time to surrender before the jail authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Supreme Court agreed to list their plea after the convicts’ lawyer mentioned their plea for urgent hearing as the time to surrender is expiring on January 21.

(More details awaited)

