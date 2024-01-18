Bilkis Bano case: Three of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case have approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time to surrender before the jail authorities.
Supreme Court agreed to list their plea after the convicts’ lawyer mentioned their plea for urgent hearing as the time to surrender is expiring on January 21.
