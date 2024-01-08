Bilkis Bano case: From questioning convicts' mindless release to nullifying order | Supreme Court's top 7 quotes
Bilkis Bano case: The Supreme Court declares the remission granted to convicts in Bilkis Bano case as null and void due to Gujarat government's lack of competence.
The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice BV Nagarathna on Monday pronounced the judgment on a petition challenging the early release of 11 convicts, sentenced to life imprisonment for raping Bilkis Bano and killing her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The SC slammed Gujarat government for passing remission orders of convicts without application of mind in rape case of Bilkis Bano.