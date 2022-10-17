Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt defends freeing convicts citing ‘good behaviour’2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 08:57 PM IST
- The Gujarat government had granted remission on 15 August to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case of gangrape
The Gujarat Government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India defending their decision to grant remission to the eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. The Gujarat government said that they had granted remission tot he convicts as they completed 14 years sentence in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good", news agency ANI reported.