Make convicts party in plea with Gujarat govt: CJI on Bilkis Bano case2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 01:16 PM IST
Bilkis Bano case: The Supreme Court issued notice to the Gujarat government and posts the matter for hearing after two weeks.
Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Gujarat government on a plea challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The top court also issued notice to the Gujarat government and posts the matter for hearing after two weeks.