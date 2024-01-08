Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court annuls Gujarat govt's decision to grant early release to 11 convicts
Bilkis Bano Case: The Supreme Court quashed the order of the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the rape of Bilkis Bano.
Bilkis Bano Case: The Supreme Court on January 8 held that the May 2022 order of another bench of the top court is null since it was obtained by fraud by the petitioner convict. It has quashed the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case. All 11 will be sent back to jail.