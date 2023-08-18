Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court raps Gujarat govt over ‘selective’ remission to accused2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident in 2002
The Supreme Court of India told the Gujarat government that a state should not be ‘selective’ in granting remission to their prisoners. This was said in relation to the eleven accused of gangraping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat Riots.
