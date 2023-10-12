comScore
Bilkis Bano gang-rape case: Supreme Court reserves order on pleas challenging premature release of convicts
Bilkis Bano gang-rape case: Supreme Court reserves order on pleas challenging premature release of convicts

Bilkis Bano gang-rape case: The Supreme Court directed the Centre, Gujarat government to submit by October 16 original records related to remission of sentence of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas challenging the premature release of convicts in Bilkis Bano gang-rape case. The Supreme Court directed the Centre, Gujarat government to submit by October 16 original records related to remission of sentence of convicts in Bilkis Bano case.

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 03:49 PM IST
