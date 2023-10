Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on pleas challenging the premature release of convicts in Bilkis Bano gang-rape case. The Supreme Court directed the Centre, Gujarat government to submit by October 16 original records related to remission of sentence of convicts in Bilkis Bano case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!