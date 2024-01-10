Bilkis Bano rape case: 9 out of 11 convicts 'missing'; Dahod SP says ‘not incommunicado, meeting relatives’
Eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case, who were ordered by the Supreme Court to return to jail after their remission was quashed, have not yet surrendered. Nine of the convicts are reported to be missing.
Bilkis Bano rape case: The eleven convicts who were supposed to return to jail, following the Supreme Court of India order quashing Gujarat government's decision to grant them remission, are yet to surrender. Further reports have said that nine of the eleven convicts remain missing.