Bilkis Bano rape case witness seeks death penalty for convicts: ‘These men must never be…’
Bilkis Bano, who was raped while fleeing during the riots, is relieved that the convicts will be sent back to prison. The witness insists that justice will only be served if the men are either hanged or kept behind bars for life.
Bilkis Bano Rape case's only witness, a minor at the time of the incident, has said that the accused should be hanged or kept behind bars for the remainder of their lives. On 8 January, the Supreme Court of India quashed a Gujarat government decision to prematurely release 11 convicts facing life term for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of 14 persons.