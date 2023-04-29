While sharing a report by Livemint, Bill Gates wrote on Twitter, “Mann Ki Baat has catalysed community led action on sanitation, health, women's economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals."

‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

PM Modi will address the 100th edition of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program tomorrow at 11 am. In a historic moment, the 100th episode will also be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters. The show will be live in New York on Sunday at 1:30 am and will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber.

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!" the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

Apart from this, the Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.

