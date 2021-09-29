Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has hailed India's digital health ID system, saying it will help ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery and accelerate progress on India's health goals.

“Congratulations @narendramodi on the national launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This digital health infrastructure will help ensure equitable, accessible healthcare delivery and accelerate progress on India’s health goals," he posted on Twitter.

View Full Image Prime Minister Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Monday

Prime Minister Modi today thanked Gates and said that there is immense scope in leveraging technology for betterment of health infrastructure and India is working hard in this direction.

The prime minister on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to people that will contain their health records.

The Prime Minister said the digital mission will now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other. “The Mission will not only make the processes of hospitals simplified but also will increase ease of living, he added. Under this, every citizen will now get a digital health ID and their health record will be digitally protected," he said.

