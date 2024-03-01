Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates discussed harnessing AI for public good, DPI, and women-led development. They shared a commitment to enhancing the planet and uplifting millions worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and philanthropist Bill Gates held a dialogue centred around harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the greater good of the public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaders expressed their shared commitment to sectors that hold the potential to enhance the planet and uplift millions worldwide.

"A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe," said Prime Minister Modi in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two also discussed DPI, women-led development. Microsoft co-founder Gates also emphasised the lessons learned from India and spreading them across the world.

"It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi, and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world," Bill Gates posted on X.

Earlier, the philanthropist also had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During their encounter, the two leaders exchanged books on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar later shared a post on X, featuring a photograph of himself and Gates posing with the books they exchanged.

“A good book exchange with @BillGates. And a great conversation," Jaishankar wrote.

Bill Gates, currently on a trip to India, landed in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier today, Bill Gates told ANI that India is a world leader in vaccines and investment is being made in the country for lots of new vaccines.

“I'm certainly bullish. You know, the rate of improvement in a lot of the key areas is very, very strong. You know, everyone knows that in vaccines, India's the world's leader, so we're investing with our partners here to come up with lots of new vaccines," he said.

“A diagnostics industry has come out of some of the work in the pandemic, so we're partnering there as well. This idea of digital connections that starts with Aadhaar and the bank accounts that you manage digitally, that's flourishing. And so we see in agriculture now, they're registering the farmers and giving them advance notice," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

