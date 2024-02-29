Bill Gates lauds PM Modi's vision of Digital India: 'Other countries can certainly benefit...'
Leading global philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is currently in the country, Thursday said he is bullish on India's future. He said the rate of improvement in a lot of the key areas in the country is very strong. "I'm certainly bullish," he said when asked whether he is bullish or bearish on India's future. “The growth of the Indian economy is definitely a real positive", he added.