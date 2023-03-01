Bill Gates meets principal scientific advisor, explores collaborations
- The discussion focused majorly on priority engagements of one health mission, waste to wealth mission with the foundation
NEW DELHI : With a view to understand the priority areas and explore further collaborations, billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates, co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, visited the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) Ajay K. Sood.
