Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Friday praised India on friday as the country achieved feat of administering more than 1 billion (100 crore) doses of vaccines against Covid-19. Congratulating on Twitter, the billionaire said that the achievement was a “testament" to India's ability to manufacture at scale.

“India has administered 1 billion vaccine doses, a testament to its innovation, ability to manufacture at scale, and the efforts of millions of health workers backed by CoWIN," Gates tweeted. In his tweet, Gates also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Union health ministry.

India achieved a major milestone in its battle against Covid-19 as cumulative vaccinations in the country crossed the 100 crore mark on Thursday.

Administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses isn't just a number, but shows India's ability as a nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'.

"On 21 October, India achieved the difficult but unparalleled target of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. This has come about by the unified efforts of 130 crore Indians. I congratulate our citizens on achieving this feat," the Prime Minister said.

