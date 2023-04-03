Bill Gates takes a ride in self-driving car, calls the experience ‘bit surreal’2 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Billionaire investor Bill Gates had high praise for self-driving cars after taking a ride in one in London
Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently took a ride in a self-driving car in London. The billionaire is now convinced that autonomous vehicles are going to next big change in the transportation sector.
Gates shared his thoughts on autonomous vehicles in a blog post, comparing the change this new technology could bring to how the PC changed office work.
He wrote, “We’ve made tremendous progress on autonomous vehicles, or AVs, in recent years, and I believe we’ll reach a tipping point within the next decade. When it happens, AVs will change transportation as dramatically as the PC changed office work"
Gates also imagined how the ‘systems supporting driving’ might change in the future. He wondered who will be responsible if an autonomous vehicle is involved in an accident, or if the government will have to create new laws and regulations regarding autonomous vehicles. The billionaire predicts that roads themselves could change significantly with the advent of autonomous vehicles, asking if there will be "autonomous vehicle-only" lanes in the future.
However, Gates says that the transition to fully autonomous cars is probably decades away. He also says that people may not be comfortable riding a car without a steering wheel at first.
Explaining the growth trajectory of autonomous vehicles, the Microsoft founder wrote, “AVs are rapidly reaching the point where almost all of the technology required has been invented. Now, the focus is on refining algorithms and perfecting the engineering."
Recently, Bill Gates drove around London's traffic in an autonomous vehicle developed by a British startup called Wayve. He was accompanied by the company's CEO Alex Kendall and a security expert.
Gates explained the technology behind autonomous vehicles operated by Wayve. Comparing how Wayve uses deep learning to mimic how humans learn driving he wrote, “The algorithm learns by example. It applies lessons acquired from lots of real world driving and simulations to interpret its surroundings and respond in real time."
