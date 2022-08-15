Bill Gates to American Astronaut wish India on 76th Independence Day

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving priority to healthcare and digital transformation for the country's development.
Wishes poured in from across the world on the 76th Independence Day of India. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving priority to healthcare and digital transformation for the country's development.
Taking to Twitter, Bill Gates wrote, "As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey. #AmritMahotsav."
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal extended warm wishes for Independence Day. He wrote, "Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on the happy occasion of 76th Independence Day Day of India."
Raja Chari, Indian-American astronaut also greeted India from International Space Station to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.
"On Indian Independence eve I'm reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father's home town of Hyderabad shines bright.@nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration," Raja Chari tweeted.
In addition to this, Singapore High Commission also wished India and said, "Wishing India a wonderful 76th #IndependenceDay! Many remarkable achievements by our dearest friends. Glad India continues to forge ahead & realise its immense potential & Singapore continues to be part of its growth story. Look forward to scale new heights together."
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Sunday also joined the people of India to honor the country's democratic journey, saying that the two nations are indispensable partners.
In an official statement, Biden said that as nearly four million Indian-Americans celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence on August 15, the United States also join the people of India to honor its democratic journey, which is guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence.
