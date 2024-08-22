Bill Pascrell Jr., Longtime New Jersey Congressman, Dies at 87

Representative Bill Pascrell Jr., of New Jersey, a senior Democratic member of the powerful House Ways & Means Committee, died Wednesday morning, his office announced.

Bloomberg
Updated22 Aug 2024, 01:21 AM IST
Bill Pascrell Jr., Longtime New Jersey Congressman, Dies at 87
Bill Pascrell Jr., Longtime New Jersey Congressman, Dies at 87

(Bloomberg) -- Representative Bill Pascrell Jr., of New Jersey, a senior Democratic member of the powerful House Ways & Means Committee, died Wednesday morning, his office announced.

Pascrell, 87, had recently been released after a lengthy hospital stay for a respiratory infection and fever. He was then hospitalized again early this month. His office did not list a cause of death, or where he died.

“He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation of America,” his office announced in a post on X, noting that he had lived his entire life in Paterson, New Jersey, and that he had “fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and the people he loved.”

In November, Pascrell was to face a third challenge from Republican Billy Prempeh, whom he defeated by a dozen percentage points in 2022. 

Who Democrats will run in Pascrell’s place isn’t clear. Under New Jersey law, Governor Phil Murphy isn’t required to call a special election, which can take up to six months to arrange. Democrats can replace Pascrell on the Nov. 5 general election ballot if party officials in the district nominate a substitute by Aug. 29. 

Pascrell, the grandson of Italian immigrants, served as a state assemblyman and as mayor of Paterson.

He was first elected to Congress in 1996 and through his tenure established a consistent liberal voting record.

On the Ways & Means Committee he rose to become chairman of the subcommittee on oversight when Democrats were in the majority, and he was a key player in pushing through President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. As chairman of the subcommittee on oversight, he also led the fight to gain access to former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Pascrell was also among lawmakers sighting for a state and local tax deduction on federal taxes, a popular position in tax-heavy New Jersey.

Pascrell is the fourth House member to die while in office this year. Among them was another New Jersey Democrat, Representative Donald Payne Jr., who died in April.

--With assistance from Greg Giroux and Nacha Cattan.

(Adds details on November election in fifth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 01:21 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBill Pascrell Jr., Longtime New Jersey Congressman, Dies at 87

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue