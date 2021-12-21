Bill to link voter ID with Aadhaar cards passed by the Lok Sabha

Linking of Aadhaar numbers to voter IDs has been a particularly contentious provision that has been opposed by civil society and opposition parties. The bill, however, makes a provision that no application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll “shall be denied and no entries in the electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar number due to such sufficient cause as may be prescribed, provided that such individual may be allowed to furnish such other alternative documents as may be prescribed".

