Adani Group to control nearly 65% of NDTV as founders sell stake

New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy on Friday said that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control of about 65% of the news broadcaster.
New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy on Friday said that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control of about 65% of the news broadcaster.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26% stake of their remaining 32.26% shareholding in NDTV to an entity owned by Adani, giving it 64.71% of NDTV, according to regulatory filings by NDTV.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26% stake of their remaining 32.26% shareholding in NDTV to an entity owned by Adani, giving it 64.71% of NDTV, according to regulatory filings by NDTV.
This follows the Adani Group becoming the single largest shareholder in NDTV after first buying out a firm backed by the founders and then acquiring more shares from the open market.
This follows the Adani Group becoming the single largest shareholder in NDTV after first buying out a firm backed by the founders and then acquiring more shares from the open market.
Adani, the richest Asian and the founder chairman of Adani group, held over 37% in NDTV after an open offer and an earlier acquisition of a company owned by the founders.
Adani, the richest Asian and the founder chairman of Adani group, held over 37% in NDTV after an open offer and an earlier acquisition of a company owned by the founders.
"The AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer, is now the single largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network," the founders said in a statement to stock exchanges.
"The AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer, is now the single largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network," the founders said in a statement to stock exchanges.
"Since the open offer was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness," they added.
"Since the open offer was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness," they added.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy will retain a combined 5% stake in NDTV.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy will retain a combined 5% stake in NDTV.
Last month, NDTV announced the resignation of Roys from the RRPR board but they continued on the NDTV board.
Last month, NDTV announced the resignation of Roys from the RRPR board but they continued on the NDTV board.
NDTV will give Adani group a footprint in media space as part of its broader diversification spree that has led to the expansion of the conglomerate beyond coal mining and ports into airports, data centres, cement and digital services.
NDTV will give Adani group a footprint in media space as part of its broader diversification spree that has led to the expansion of the conglomerate beyond coal mining and ports into airports, data centres, cement and digital services.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.