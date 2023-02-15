Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta cuts debt by $2 billion
- Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday that it has cut its net debt by $2 billion
Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources, the parent of Indian resources giant Vedanta Ltd, said on Wednesday that it has cut its net debt by $2 billion in the last 11 months. The company said it has completed half of its $4 billion debt reduction commitment ahead of plans. It added it will continue to reduce its $7.7 billion net debt during fiscal 2024 and 2025.
