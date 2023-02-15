Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta cuts debt by $2 billion

Vedanta Ltd reported an over 41% drop in consolidated net profit at ₹2,464 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 on the back of higher input cost and windfall tax as compared to ₹4,164 crore in the year-ago period. The income of the company in the October-December period increased marginally by 0.4% to ₹34,818 crore from ₹34,674 crore in the year-ago period. Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd.

