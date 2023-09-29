Vedanta to demerge biz into six firms
Buoyed by the announcement, shares of Vedanta Ltd ended 6.82% higher at ₹222.55 on NSE, while its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc gained 3.59% to ₹308.65.
MUMBAI : Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group unveiled a complete overhaul of its Indian metals, mining, and energy conglomerate, Vedanta Ltd, involving the demerger of its businesses into six independent companies, with a plan to list five of them by FY25.
