Billionaire Bill Gates shares health hacks for young entrepreneurs, sees no downside in taking vitamins

Billionaire co-founder Bill Gates shared his take on looking “even healthier” than before, as he sees no downsides in taking vitamins and getting tested once in a while to detect any anomalies, as a hack young entrepreneurs should pick up.



“I take vitamins, you know, because there are no downsides," said Gates in a podcast with Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath when he was asked for health hacks that young entrepreneurs can pick up. "So getting blood tests every once in a while and seeing if there's anomalies, that's good,” he said.

Gates highlighted the existence of a test called the Grail test. "It is not covered by all insurance in the US, so probably not by much in India, but if you can afford it, that is almost magical at helping to see cancer way before other techniques would catch it," he said.

Gates talked about India's contribution to Microsoft's success and the “amazing people” from India he worked with. He also praised the current Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella for being “fun”, and on top of that list who added to the major drivers of the company's achievements.

“I've had a fabulous relationship with India starting with the Microsoft experience where we hired some very smart IT graduates, and brought them to Seattle,” said Gates. Later on, they went back to create development centers for us which now have 25,000 people in four locations.