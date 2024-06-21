Billionaire Bill Gates shares health hacks for young entrepreneurs, sees no downside in taking vitamins

Bill Gates lauded India's role in Microsoft's success and the smart IT graduates hired from the country. He emphasized the need to enhance legal systems for improved justice. Gates also shared health advice on taking vitamins and getting tested for anomalies

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published03:25 PM IST
Billionaire co-founder Bill Gates shared his take on looking “even healthier” than before, as he sees no downsides in taking vitamins and getting tested once in a while to detect any anomalies, as a hack young entrepreneurs should pick up.

“I take vitamins, you know, because there are no downsides," said Gates in a podcast with Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath when he was asked for health hacks that young entrepreneurs can pick up. "So getting blood tests every once in a while and seeing if there's anomalies, that's good,” he said. 

Gates highlighted the existence of a test called the Grail test. “It is not covered by all insurance in the US, so probably not by much in India, but if you can afford it, that is almost magical at helping to see cancer way before other techniques would catch it,” he said.

Gates talked about India's contribution to Microsoft's success and the “amazing people” from India he worked with. He also praised the current Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella for being “fun”, and on top of that list who added to the major drivers of the company's achievements. 

“I've had a fabulous relationship with India starting with the Microsoft experience where we hired some very smart IT graduates, and brought them to Seattle,” said Gates. Later on, they went back to create development centers for us which now have 25,000 people in four locations. 

The billionaire compared the legal systems of India and the United States saying, “Believe me, the legal things done in the US won't apply here. But, just imagine, if you could make everybody in the legal system four times more productive, that changes justice because right now the backlog is kind of nightmarish. And here, you know, comes a potential solution.”

