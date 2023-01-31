Billionaire Gautam Adani out of top 10 richest list as Group stocks extend decline2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM IST
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos is now the third wealthiest person in the world, while the top two richest people on the planet are Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton and Elon Musk, who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter
Billionaire Gautam Adani, who is the richest Indian and Asian in the world, saw his fortune decline which led to his ranking on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index slipping out of the top ten in the world's richest list.
