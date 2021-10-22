The pandemic changed our eating habits, much like every other part of our lives. With restaurants and eateries closed for dine-in patrons, everyone opted for the next best thing - home deliveries via aggregator platforms. Players like Zomato and Swiggy saw number of their customers rise manifold. Amidst the rising popularity of food delivery applications, industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted about floating a new (and imaginary) food delivery start-up that will not deliver food orders.

In the tweet, meant as a joke, Goenka jested that he is starting a new venture by the name of Zoggy, which will be a start-up food app.

The Indian industrialist tweeted: “Hello everyone, need ur help, blessings & wishes. I am starting my new venture, a startup food app called Zoggy (super menu, great desserts) that will help all of you reduce weight dramatically! (sic)"

“It works as follows: You order, I won't deliver," Goenka tweeted.

Goenka is known among the Twitterati for his amusing and topical tweets. In a recent tweet, the Indian billionaire talked about how the pandemic has changed the list of things people wished for.

Goenka shared an image, captioned ‘How Corona has changed us…’, with two lists. The first one, marked ‘before corona’ talked about the material desires people had before the pandemic broke out, while the second one titled ‘during corona’ simply mentioned ‘hug a friend’.

