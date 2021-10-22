Billionaire Harsh Goenka has a dubious food delivery app idea, but…

The pandemic changed our eating habits, much like every other part of our lives. With restaurants and eateries closed for dine-in patrons, everyone opted for the next best thing - home deliveries via aggregator platforms. Players like Zomato and Swiggy saw number of their customers rise manifold. Amidst the rising popularity of food delivery applications, industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted about floating a new (and imaginary) food delivery start-up that will not deliver food orders.

