Billionaire Mukesh Ambani to open family office in Singapore

Ambani’s move to set up the family office ties in with his larger vision of taking his retail-to-refining empire global and acquiring assets outside India. While announcing the appointment of Aramco’s chairman on the board of Reliance in 2021, the billionaire told his shareholders that this marked “the beginning of internationalization" of his conglomerate, without elaborating. “You will hear more about our international plans in the times to come," he had said at the time.