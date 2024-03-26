‘Billionaire Raj’ is pushing India toward autocracy
India's income inequality has reached alarming levels, surpassing even historical disparities under foreign rule. Despite a growing wealth gap, voters continue to support policies favoring the rich in upcoming elections.
India’s soaring income inequality is now among the highest in the world. The gap between the haves and have-nots is starker than in the US, Brazil and South Africa, and worse than in the country’s own history under foreign rule. So here’s a question for political scholars: With the dice so badly loaded against them, why would 1 billion voters prefer to make the rich even richer when they exercise their democratic choice in April and May? What’s in it for them?