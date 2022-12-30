Uday Kotak on 3 risks to prepare for as we head into new year 2023

Uday Kotak, India's richest banker, controls the Mumbai-based Kotak Mahindra Bank which provides commercial and investment banking, as well as insurance and brokerage services. Spurning his family's trading business, Uday Kotak started a finance firm in 1985 then went on to convert it into a bank in 2003. He has a net worth of over $13.6 billion as of December 30, 2022, as per data by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

