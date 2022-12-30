Uday Kotak on 3 risks to prepare for as we head into new year 2023

Uday Kotak on 3 risks to prepare for as we head into new year 20231 min read . 11:41 AM IST
- Billionaire Uday Kotak has highlighted three risks that one must prepare for in the coming year
As we head into the new year 2023, billionaire Uday Kotak has highlighted three risks that one must prepare for which, as per the banker, could be that inflation remains stickier for longer, Russia does something unpredictable, China drives to become numero uno (number one).
“As he head into 2023, 3 risks we must prepare for: 1. Inflation remains stickier for longer. 2. Russia does something unpredictable. 3. China drives to become numero uno. Wish all a happy 2023," Uday Kotak said in a tweet on Friday.
Uday Kotak, India's richest banker, controls the Mumbai-based Kotak Mahindra Bank which provides commercial and investment banking, as well as insurance and brokerage services. Spurning his family's trading business, Uday Kotak started a finance firm in 1985 then went on to convert it into a bank in 2003. He has a net worth of over $13.6 billion as of December 30, 2022, as per data by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The global economy this year faced multiple headwinds such as the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis, policy tightening from central banks, and rising inflation.
Last week, the billionaire alerted risk investors to be alert to the power of gravity, saying “when interest rates are low and central banks are busy printing money, equities can defy gravity. When money gets tighter( QT) and deposits give higher rates, gravity comes back. Every risk investor must be alert to the power of gravity."
