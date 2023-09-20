Billions at stake: India-Canada economic ties have been flourishing; then, Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of murder1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Growing tensions between Canada and India over the alleged murder of a Khalistani terrorist could harm their economic relationship, which has seen a significant rise in investments worth C$36.2 billion ( ₹2.24 lakh crore) in 2022.
Growing tensions between Canada and India over the alleged murder of a Khalistani terrorist might put a damper on a burgeoning economic relationship that goes far beyond mere commodities. Investments between the two nations had seen a significant rise, reaching C$36.2 billion ( ₹2.24 lakh crore) in 2022, marking a 37% increase in just four years, as per data from Statistics Canada.