Bills seeking removal of PM, CMs facing serious criminal charges to be referred to joint committee of Parliament

The Union government is set to refer its three big-ticket anti-corruption draft laws, which also include provisions for the removal of a prime minister and chief ministers arrested on serious criminal charges, to the joint committee of both Houses of Parliament.

Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the three draft laws – The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill; The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill; and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The ‘List of Government Business on August 20 and 21’ in the Lok Sabha includes the introduction of the bill

Also Read | Amit Shah to move bills for removal of PM, CMs held on serious criminal charges

Shah will also move a motion to refer the three bills to a joint committee of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha with a provision for submission of its report on the first day of the last week of the next session of Parliament, news agency PTI said.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is also scheduled to introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bill seeks to prohibit online money gaming or its advertisements, and prescribes imprisonment or fine, or both, for those offering or advertising them. It also seeks to differentiate such games from eSports or online social games.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill is a crucial step towards political accountability in India.

The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to resume the discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission on Wednesday. The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament ends on 21 August.