The Baghpat DM seized thousands of counterfeit 'Bilseri' bottles from an illegal godown. Public backlash arose over the destruction of the bottles, with many suggesting they should have been given to those in need instead.

A 'Bilseri' – a dupe of the bottled water Bisleri – found itself in a "wrong time, wrong place" situation as things took a dramatic turn in Uttar Pradesh town because of its 500 ml bottle was served to Baghpat District Magistrate (DM) on a police post visit.

In a video, the IAS officer ordered “bulldozer action" against the makers of the dupe, and confiscated thousands of ‘Bilseri’ bottles.

According to the video, Baghpat DM Jitendra Pratap Singh was caught by surprise to see a bottle of 'Bilseri', which closely resembles the original Bisleri, kept in front of him. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya.

The DM then held the bottle, examined it closely, and discovered that it was missing the required food license number. At an instant, Singh instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety to investigate the matter.

The Baghpat DM was informed that the water bottles were purchased from a shop in Gauripur, according to News18 Hindi.

Investigation revealed that Gauripur's Bhim Singh was running an illegal godown from his home, distributing fake water bottles to numerous shops across the district.

The authorities acted swiftly and confiscated approximately 2,663 bottles that were deceptively labeled to imitate the authentic Bisleri packaging. The products bore green-colored names such as 'Bilseri,' 'Bisleri,' and 'Bislari,' intentionally designed to deceive consumers.

The samples from these bottles were dispatched for analysis, and the confiscated products were demolished on-site with a bulldozer. The warehouse was closed for functioning without a valid license, and legal proceedings were commenced against the proprietor.

Jitendra Pratap Singh, the DM, has also called for public cooperation, encouraging locals to report any instances of counterfeit food products.

However, the bulldozer action wasn't appreciated by social media users who said it would have been better to give off the water bottles to the areas dealing with water crisis and seal the manufacturing plant going forward.

“Who knew serving the wrong water could quench a thirst for bulldozer action," a user said.

"They could have easily given it to the poor and sealed the manufacturing plant," another added.

“Why waste water?" asked another user.

A user also called it “stupid", and said, “They could easily have used the water for so many things… not that the DM was served poison or illicit liquor or something! This is so stupid at so many levels!"

"What was wrong with Bilseri? Citizens are drinking it, why can't DM have it? Why so much ego? If Bilseri water is not good he should investigate. Wasted taxpayers money," another added.

“Barely 300 kms in Bundelkhand, there is severe water crisis every summer. Pretty sure he knows it and might have been posted there," suggested another user.