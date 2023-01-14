BIMSTEC holds meeting on Counter Terror in New Delhi

The working group on counter terror deals with a few key realms of policy. These include “six Sub-Groups on (a) Intelligence Sharing (b) Legal and Law Enforcement (c) Countering Radicalization and Terrorism (d) Anti- Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (e) Human Trafficking and (f) Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Precursor Chemicals," said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.