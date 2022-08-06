Binance never owned WazirX, says CEO Changpeng Zhao after ED probe1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 09:37 AM IST
The following revelations unfolded hours after the Enforcement Directorate froze bank assets of WazirX worth ₹64.7 crore.
US-based crypto exchange platform Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on 5 August revealed that the firm does not own Indian crypto exchange WazirX.