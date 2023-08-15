Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International passes away at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International and pioneer of public toilets, dies from cardiac arrest
Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest, according to a close aide.
The 80-year-old was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.
The aide said that Pathak hoisted the national flag in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after that.
He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. A source at the hospital said Pathak was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm. The cause of the death was cardiac arrest, he said.
Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak was born in a Brahmin family Rampur Baghel village of district Vaishali, Bihar. His mother was Yogmaya Devi and his father was Ramakant Pathak – a respected member of the community.
After completing his studies, he worked as a teacher for a while before joining the Gandhi Centenary Committee in Patna as a volunteer. This was, however, not his original plan. He wanted to study masters in criminology from Sagar University in Madhya Pradesh. While travelling to Sagar, he was advised by two gentlemen to join the Gandhi Centenary Committee – they said he would be paid well. Since money was the need of the hour, Pathak was convinced. However, when he approached the committee, he learnt that there was no job. Since he had missed the deadline for admission at Sagar, he decided to stay on and work as a volunteer.
As mentioned on the website of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation Bindeshwar Pathak said, ‘One day, whilst working there I witnessed a harrowing incident. I saw a bull attacking a boy in a redshirt. When people rushed to save him, somebody yelled that he was untouchable. The crowd instantly abandoned him and left him to die.’ Pathak adds, ‘this tragic and unjust incident had shaken my conscience to the core. That day, I took a vow to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, which is to fight for the rights of untouchables but also to champion the cause of human dignity and equality in my country and around the world. This became my mission.‘
*With Agency Inputs
