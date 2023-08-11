Biocon to close Viatris merger by FY24 end

MUMBAI :Biocon Biologics Ltd expects to conclude the merger with Viatris’ biosimilars portfolio in FY24, chief executive Shreehas Tambe said on Friday. “We are looking to complete the transition ahead of time. We planned a two-year transition. But now we are looking to complete it by the end of this fiscal year," Tambe said. Biocon closed its $3.34 billion acquisition of the global biosimilar portfolio of Viatris in November 2022 in a cash and equity deal. It paid $2 billion in cash, which included a $1.2 billion sustainability loan. It had also issued compulsorily convertible preference shares of around $1 billion to Viatris. In early June, the company said it had completed a third of the integration, covering 70 emerging economies.

