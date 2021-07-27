Biocon Biologics partners Adagio Therapeutics for antibody treatment of covid

The covid-19 pandemic continues to be a major health crisis worldwide, and even with emergency use authorizations for vaccines and antibody-based therapies, there remains a significant need for medications to treat and prevent covid-19 infection. Initial data indicate that ADG20, Adagio’s lead clinical development candidate, could provide both rapid and durable protection against covid-19 for up to one year. This could make it an ideal agent to prevent infections and significantly reduce covid-19 related hospitalizations and death.

