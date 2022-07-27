Apart from boasting about the title of "Silicon Valley of India", Bengalureans are proud about the weather being crazily good in the city. Bengaluru has a weather which is pretty much pleasant throughout the year. Not only weather but the IT city is also known for worst traffic jams.

Biocon founder, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to Twitter and shared a video with a hilarious take on Bengaluru’s weather. “ Hilarious humour on Bengaluru's traffic!!!." she tweeted along with the video.

Watch the video here

Last month, the Biocon founder had expressed her ‘frustration and anger’ over civic apathy in the city. In a strongly-worded tweet she called out local politicians for their lack of accountability towards the abominable condition of Huskur - Sarjapur road in Bengaluru. She tweeted, “Frustrated n angry at the total lack of responsibility of our MLA, Panchayat n MP of Anekal Taluka n Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur -.Sarjapur Road Why does Govt build bus depot n quarters with no road to support it? Shame on all the local politicians."

According to a report by TomTom, the Netherlands-based global provider of navigation, traffic and map products, India’s startup hub beat 415 other cities across 57 countries to earn the title in 2019.

“Bengaluru takes the top spot this year with drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71% extra travel time stuck in traffic," TomTom had said in the ninth edition of its annual Traffic Index.

Long delays in implementing projects like Bengaluru Metro, introducing alternative mass transit options, and providing basic infrastructure like good roads have led to a large number of private vehicles pouring into the streets and adding to painfully long traffic jams almost on every street.

According to TomTom’s 2019 report, a commuter spent an additional 243 traffic hours annually? while driving during peak hours. The report said during the time spent on roads, “people in Bengaluru could have planted 244 trees, watched 215 episodes of Game of Thrones or watched 139 football matches".

On June 25, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the officials to take measures to reduce traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in the city including Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, and Silk Board Junction and Whitefield Road, which witness huge traffic jams.