Biocon employee falls from 5th floor at Bengaluru campus, dies; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says shocked to hear

A 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical company Biocon died on Tuesday after falling from the fifth floor of the firm’s campus on Hosur Road in Electronics City Phase II, Bengaluru. Police have said the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be established.

The man has been identified as Anantha Kumar, a resident of Banashankari in south Bengaluru, according to news agency PTI. He was employed in the finance department of Biocon.

What do police know so far? Initial police findings indicate that the incident took place inside the office premises during working hours. Officers said there is no clarity yet on what led to the fall, and an investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Investigators revealed that the company’s canteen is located on the fifth floor of the building. On the day of the incident, Anantha was reportedly seen speaking on his mobile phone near the canteen. He later went towards the terrace area, from where he is believed to have jumped. No suicide note was found at the site, police said.

What happened after the incident? Following the fall, Anantha was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival.

What has Biocon said? Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed shock and deep condolences. Meanwhile, in a statement issued later, Biocon said that “since the case is being examined by law enforcement authorities, and that the company is not in a position to provide additional information at this time”, according to a report by The Times of India.

Advertisement

Police said further details will emerge once the investigation progresses.

Techie staying in Bengaluru PG killed in gas explosion The incident comes days after a 23-year-old man working as a senior analyst with Capgemini was killed in a gas explosion at a shared accommodation in Bengaluru’s Kundalahalli on Monday.

The explosion occurred on the ground floor of the seven-storey building, which has 43 rooms. It is believed that the deceased and the other victims were on the terrace and came downstairs after seeing smoke billowing. The blast went off shortly after, killing Aravind.

Aravind, a native of Ballari in Karnataka and a senior analyst with Capgemini, died in the explosion. Three others were injured and identified as Venkatesh (28) from Kurnool, Vishal Verma (23) from Uttarakhand, and CV Goel (25), a woman from Uttarakhand.